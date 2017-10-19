Drake Paid Tribute To Canadian Rock Legend Gord Downie: ‘You Will Be Forever Treasured By This Country’

#Drake
Deputy Music Editor
10.19.17

The tributes to The Tragically Hip’s frontman Gord Downie, who died yesterday after a long battle with cancer, continue pouring in. The Hip were a Canadian institution, and so many of that country’s biggest names and leading lights have chimed in to pay their respects. That includes Canada’s most prominent celebrity of the moment, Drake, who took to Instagram late last night and shared a picture of himself and Downie at a Raptors game earlier this year.

“Rest In Peace legend,” he wrote. “So glad we got to meet and have this conversation. You will be forever treasured by this country and missed by the world.”

The chorus of Canadian luminaries sharing their sympathies over Downie’s death goes really helps put in perspective the massive impact his life and music left on his home country. Neil Young took to Facebook and wrote, “You have always been a true Canadian artist. My condolences to your whole family and all of Canada. What a great gift of music you have left here for us all.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who attended the Tragically Hip’s final concert in 2016, stepped out yesterday and delivered a tear-filled tribute of his own. “We lost one of the very best of us this morning,” he said. “Gord was my friend, but Gord was everyone’s friend, it’s who we were. Our buddy Gord, who loved this country with everything he had.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Drake
TAGSCanadaDrakeGord DownieTHE TRAGICALLY HIP

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 day ago
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 week ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP