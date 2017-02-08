The Eaux Claires lineup hasn’t officially been announced yet, but the third iteration of the Justin Vernon and Aaron Dessner-helmed fest did reveal its lineup to early ticket buyers via mailed pamphlets. Of course, those fans are generous and decided to share the lineup on social media and it’s a killer. In addition to the folk-y stuff you might expect there will be sets from Chance The Rapper, Danny Brown and Spank Rock.

Other standout acts include a John Prine set featuring Bon Iver, a performance by Paul Simon and shows by both Wilco and Tweedy. Take a look at one of those tasteful pamphlets up top and check out the full line-up below:

The Autumn Defense

Big Red Machine

Bon Iver Presents John Prine And The American Songbook

Chance The Rapper

Collections Of Colonies Of Bees

Cup

Danny Brown

Feist

Francis And The Lights

Happy Apple

Julieta Venegas

Mountain Man

Mouse On Mars

Music For The Long Emergency

Paul Simon with yMusic

Perfume Genius

Quindar

S. Carey & Glenn Kotche

Spank Rock

S-T-A-R-G-A-Z-E

Sylan Esso

This Is The Kit

Tweedy

Velvet Negroni

Wilco

Zebulon Pike

Eaux Claires goes down on June 16-17 this year in (where else?) Eau Claire, WI. Tickets and other information are available here.