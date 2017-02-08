The Eaux Claires Lineup Proves That You And Justin Vernon Love All The Same Bands

The Eaux Claires lineup hasn’t officially been announced yet, but the third iteration of the Justin Vernon and Aaron Dessner-helmed fest did reveal its lineup to early ticket buyers via mailed pamphlets. Of course, those fans are generous and decided to share the lineup on social media and it’s a killer. In addition to the folk-y stuff you might expect there will be sets from Chance The Rapper, Danny Brown and Spank Rock.

Other standout acts include a John Prine set featuring Bon Iver, a performance by Paul Simon and shows by both Wilco and Tweedy. Take a look at one of those tasteful pamphlets up top and check out the full line-up below:

The Autumn Defense
Big Red Machine
Bon Iver Presents John Prine And The American Songbook
Chance The Rapper
Collections Of Colonies Of Bees
Cup
Danny Brown
Feist
Francis And The Lights
Happy Apple
Julieta Venegas
Mountain Man
Mouse On Mars
Music For The Long Emergency
Paul Simon with yMusic
Perfume Genius
Quindar
S. Carey & Glenn Kotche
Spank Rock
S-T-A-R-G-A-Z-E
Sylan Esso
This Is The Kit
Tweedy
Velvet Negroni
Wilco
Zebulon Pike

Eaux Claires goes down on June 16-17 this year in (where else?) Eau Claire, WI. Tickets and other information are available here.

