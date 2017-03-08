It was only really a matter of time before Ed Sheeran was going to hit the road again. Coming off the release of his stellar new album ÷ last week, when better than now? Today, the British pop star announced a staggering, 59-date run through some of North America’s finest basketball and hockey arenas. The run is set to kick off at the end of June in Kansas City and will take him all across both the U.S. and Canada before closing in October in Nashville.
As ambitious as this new tour is, Sheeran already has bigger designs in his mind going forward. “I want to do stadiums everywhere,” Sheeran told Rolling Stone. “Like George Strait’s level – he tours every four years, does a couple of stadiums and then fucks off again.”
Check out the announced tour dates below.
06/29 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
06/30 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
07/01 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
07/07 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
07/09 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
07/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
07/14 & 15 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
07/18 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
07/19 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
07/22 – Winnipeg, MB @ MTS Centre
07/23 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre
07/25 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
07/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
07/29 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
07/30 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
08/01 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
08/02 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
08/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
08/05 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
08/06 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center
08/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
08/15 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
08/17 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
08/18 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
08/19 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
08/22 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
08/25 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center
08/29 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
08/30 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
08/31 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
09/02 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
09/03 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
09/05 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum
09/07 – Louisville, KY @ KFC YUM! Center
09/08 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
09/09 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
09/12 – Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center
09/15 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena
09/17 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center
09/19 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center
09/22 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
09/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
09/27 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
09/29 & 30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
10/03 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
10/06 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
