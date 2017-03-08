Getty Image

It was only really a matter of time before Ed Sheeran was going to hit the road again. Coming off the release of his stellar new album ÷ last week, when better than now? Today, the British pop star announced a staggering, 59-date run through some of North America’s finest basketball and hockey arenas. The run is set to kick off at the end of June in Kansas City and will take him all across both the U.S. and Canada before closing in October in Nashville.

As ambitious as this new tour is, Sheeran already has bigger designs in his mind going forward. “I want to do stadiums everywhere,” Sheeran told Rolling Stone. “Like George Strait’s level – he tours every four years, does a couple of stadiums and then fucks off again.”

Check out the announced tour dates below.

06/29 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

06/30 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

07/01 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

07/07 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

07/09 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

07/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

07/14 & 15 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

07/18 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

07/19 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

07/22 – Winnipeg, MB @ MTS Centre

07/23 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre

07/25 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

07/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

07/29 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

07/30 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

08/01 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

08/02 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

08/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

08/05 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

08/06 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center

08/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

08/15 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

08/17 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

08/18 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

08/19 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

08/22 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

08/25 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

08/29 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

08/30 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

08/31 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

09/02 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

09/03 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

09/05 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum

09/07 – Louisville, KY @ KFC YUM! Center

09/08 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

09/09 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

09/12 – Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center

09/15 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

09/17 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center

09/19 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center

09/22 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

09/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

09/27 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

09/29 & 30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

10/03 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

10/06 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena