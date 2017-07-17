Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Last night, Ed Sheeran boldly went where members of Sigur Ros, Mastodon, Coldplay and Snow Patrol have gone before: He guest starred on an episode of Game Of Thrones. Maisie Williams (who plays Aria Stark) is a huge Sheeran fan, and as Rolling Stone notes, show co-creator David Benioff said getting the singer on the show is the culmination of a multi-year effort to surprise Williams.

Sheeran certainly made the most of his appearance: He first pops up when Stark comes across Sheeran’s character and a group of other soldiers in the woods and hears him singing a song around a campfire, which is unofficially titled “Hands Of Gold.” Fans who have read the books might recognize the lyrics, since they first appeared in A Storm of Swords, which was published in 2000 as the third book in the A Song of Ice and Fire series.

Elsewhere in Sheeran’s four-minute scene, he offers Stark some cooked rabbit and blackberry wine, and that’s about it. That’s fair, considering IMDb doesn’t list a name for his character aside from Lannister Soldier. Still, it looks like he had a good time with the cast on set and shared this selfie of himself with Williams:

Watch Sheeran sing a campfire song and give Stark some food and drink above.