How Good Is Game Of Thrones, Really? | Ask Alan

Watch Ed Sheeran Sing A Campfire Song On The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Premiere

#Ed Sheeran #HBO #Game of Thrones
07.17.17 2 hours ago

Last night, Ed Sheeran boldly went where members of Sigur Ros, Mastodon, Coldplay and Snow Patrol have gone before: He guest starred on an episode of Game Of Thrones. Maisie Williams (who plays Aria Stark) is a huge Sheeran fan, and as Rolling Stone notes, show co-creator David Benioff said getting the singer on the show is the culmination of a multi-year effort to surprise Williams.

Sheeran certainly made the most of his appearance: He first pops up when Stark comes across Sheeran’s character and a group of other soldiers in the woods and hears him singing a song around a campfire, which is unofficially titled “Hands Of Gold.” Fans who have read the books might recognize the lyrics, since they first appeared in A Storm of Swords, which was published in 2000 as the third book in the A Song of Ice and Fire series.

Elsewhere in Sheeran’s four-minute scene, he offers Stark some cooked rabbit and blackberry wine, and that’s about it. That’s fair, considering IMDb doesn’t list a name for his character aside from Lannister Soldier. Still, it looks like he had a good time with the cast on set and shared this selfie of himself with Williams:

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on

Watch Sheeran sing a campfire song and give Stark some food and drink above.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ed Sheeran#HBO#Game of Thrones
TAGSED SHEERANgame of thronesHBO

Make The Most Of Summer '17

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 4 hours ago
The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

07.17.17 7 hours ago 7 Comments
The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

07.16.17 1 day ago 33 Comments
Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

07.14.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

07.13.17 4 days ago 11 Comments
Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

07.11.17 6 days ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP