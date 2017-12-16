"With Bond, I've had a theme tune written for about three years, just in case!" – @EdSheeran on the #LateLate pic.twitter.com/MDA1GzVhmt — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) December 15, 2017

Not all Bond themes are created equal. You don’t have to give a shaken not stirred sh*t about the spy franchise to recognize this. (At least, I don’t think you need to see any of the films to figure out Shirley Bassey’s better at it than Lulu.) Not everyone gets the call to tackle 007’s theme song, so it’s easy to daydream about Bond songs that never were.

English hitmaker and unlikely Eminem album co-star Ed Sheeran shared an intriguing Bond confession on Friday. Appearing on RTE’s The Late Late Show, the “Shape of You” troubadour revealed that he wrote a Bond theme a few years back. Not by any sort of request, mind you. It’s something Sheeran crafted as a precautionary measure in case he did get the nod.

“With Bond, I’ve had a theme tune written for about three years, just in case,” explained Sheeran on the Irish chat show not to be confused James Corden’s CBS hangout.

And the name of that tune?

“I’m not going to say ’cause someone might steal it,” noted the sensible pop star.

Right now, the latest installment in the franchise (Bond 25!) is confirmed to have Daniel Craig return and that appears to be the only exact detail there is just yet. (Christoph Waltz insists he won’t be back, although he has a history of fibbing about Bond business.) Blade Runner 2049 filmmaker Denis Villeneuve was considered the most likely candidate to direct for a stretch, but he’s since ruled himself out of the search. Maybe Ed shoul ring him up with his tune to get him to reconsider? If you can get “Thinking out Bond” out of your head, you’re made of stronger stuff than me.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)