Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Last night one of America’s most beloved Brits, the ginger-haired pop (?) star Ed Sheeran went on the Jimmy Fallon late night show to perform his new hit “Shape Of You,” an ode to falling in love in a bar and smelling your new lover on your sheets. Nice, right?

Now, we all know that Jimmy Fallon is a fan of making things a bit more interactive, and thanks to the help of his excellent Tonight Show band, The Roots, that’s more than a little possible at times like this. So, Sheeran, Fallon, and all of the roots gathered round to render his new loved-up anthem with kiddie classroom instruments.

Sheeran shook a banana noisemaker, Fallon manned another rhythm section wooden noisemaker, there were plenty of xylophones on deck, a ukulele, a tambourine, and even some great head-bobbing from Questlove, who had his own wooden percussive instrument. Yes, it’s fun to watch grown men recreate a huge pop hit with musical toys, but it’s even funnier to watch them do it with a pretty solemn sense of purpose. Though it might have been tempting, none of them break character all throughout the performance. Watch the video above and look for his new album ÷ (pronounced “divide”) out now.