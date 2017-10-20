Atlantic Records

As one of the most popular musicians in the world, Ed Sheeran has been on the road pretty constantly since 2011. However, he did take 2016 off from touring, and now we know the reason behind that break. In an interview that will air on Saturday’s episode of The Jonathan Ross Show, Sheeran says he saw himself heading down a bad road with substance abuse, so he had to step away from life on tour for a bit.

“I think you need to, when you get into the industry, adjust to it — and I didn’t adjust because I was constantly working on tour,” he said. “And all the pitfalls that people read about, I just found myself slipping into all of them. Mostly, like, substance abuse. I never touched anything. I started slipping into it, and that’s why I took a year off and buggered off.”

Sheeran says he “didn’t really notice it was happening,” but after realizing what was going on, he took time away and spent time working on his craft: