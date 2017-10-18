Ed Sheeran Has To Cancel Tour Dates After Fracturing Both Of His Arms In A Bike Accident

#Ed Sheeran
10.18.17 58 mins ago

A couple days ago, Ed Sheeran took to Instagram to report that he “had a bit of a bicycle accident,” and although Sheeran himself hasn’t specified what happened, it’s been reported that he was hit by a car while on his bike. Regardless, Sheeran initially expected the injury could affect some of his upcoming shows, and it turns out he was right.

Sheeran posted a photo yesterday of his right arm in a cast, and confirmed that he has fractures in his right wrist and left elbow, which means he is “unable to perform live concerts for the immediate future.” So far, the only confirmed cancelations are shows in Taipei, Osaka, Seoul, Tokyo, and Hong Kong. Sheeran added, “I’m waiting to see how the healing progresses before we have to decide on shows beyond that. Please stay tuned for more details. PS – Ed isn’t typing this as he has both arms casted/bandaged.”

