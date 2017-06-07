Getty Image

Chris Cornell, who died shockingly last month at age 52, was close with all of the members of Pearl Jam. The musical contemporaries were friends as well as peers who respected each other’s craft and musical output. Cornell had recently performed with Mike McCready and Pearl Jam member Jeff Ament explained why the artist’s death hit him so hard in his first comments after the news broke.

But the band’s leader Eddie Vedder was perhaps the closest to Cornell, and paid tribute to his dear friend at a London concert on Tuesday night. No video of the speech has surfaced as of yet (which doesn’t come as a surprise considering Vedder is strictly against any audience filming at his shows) but simply reading the statement is enough to wipe you out emotionally. A full transcript of his comments, courtesy of a Pearl Jam message board, can be found below but the most emotional pieces are the points where Vedder compares his departed friend to a brother, and recalls his state of mind just a few days after the tragedy occurred.