The Grammys Got Political

Ellie Goulding Reveals The Real Reason She Posts So Many Gym Instagrams

03.14.17 53 mins ago

Getty Image

Ellie Goulding’s gym Instagrams are definitely fodder for envious lurking while chewing on carrot sticks on the couch. But while Goulding makes her workouts look easy, exercise is completely necessary for the “On My Mind” singer. In an interview Well + Good, she opened up about her terrible bouts of anxiety, and how her intense visits to the gym help subside them.

Goulding revealed that her panic attacks began just as her first hit, “Lights,” started gaining traction in 2010.

“My new life as a pop star certainly wasn’t as glamorous as all my friends from home thought,” she told the website. “Secretly, I was really struggling physically and emotionally.”

As she started performing more and more, the anxiety got worse, she explained, stemming from an insecurity about her ability to sing.

“I think part of what sparked my panic attacks was not feeling confident enough to believe in myself,” she said. “I was scared I wasn’t as good of a singer as everyone thought I was. And as the stakes grew, I was afraid of letting everyone, including myself, down.”

Around The Web

TAGSanxietyellie gouldingmental health issues
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 9 hours ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 4 weeks ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP