Elton John Recalls A Very Thoughtful Wedding Present He Received From Eminem On 'Norton'

12.02.17

It’s easy to half-ass buying a wedding gift (WHO DOESN’T NEED INSPIRATIONAL VINYL WALL LETTERS, etc.?), but there’s something to be said for first rate present providers. They can leave an impression you.

Appearing on The Graham Norton Show, John once again addressed his friendship with Eminem. Naturally, Elton’s endorsement of Em at the Grammys and elsewhere, still ranks as a controversial issue considering the lyrical content in Eminem’s boom period. As is customary, Elton offered his glowing assessment of the Detroit rapper.

“He was accused of being homophobic by so many people because of his lyrics, which I thought was nonsense,” said Sir Elton providing a history lesson. “I came out and supported the fact that he isn’t [homophobic] and I appeared on the Grammys with him, doing ‘Stan.'”

John, who quipped “I was the one who took the ‘L’ out of Dido,” not only stated that he and Eminem have been friends since Grammy night, the “Walk on Water” artist also provided a thoughtful gift for Elton and David Furnish’s civil partnership.

“I just adore him… When David [Furnish] and I did our civil partnership, I got this package from Eminem,” explains John. “It shows you how homophobic he isn’t! It had two diamond encrusted cock rings on velvet cushions. I have to say, they have remained unused!”

No word yet on if diamond encrusted marital aides on velvet cushions will be available as an elite tier package for Eminem’s upcoming release Revival.

