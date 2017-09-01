Does Elton John’s Appearance In This ‘Kingsman’ Cast Photo Indicate A Larger Role In The Sequel?

It’s been a little over a year since Elton John confirmed his role in the upcoming spoof-but-kind-of-not spy thriller sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle. Details were scarce at the time, and even a less than a month out of the film’s release, John’s IMDb page still does not show a character name or any other information regarding his role in the film. However, today, Rocket Entertainment shared a first glimpse of the film’s ensemble on Twitter that includes John alongside the stacked cast of returning characters like Colin Firth, Mark Strong, and Taron Egerton, as well as newer faces like Channing Tatum, Halle Berry, Julianne Moore, and Narcos star Pedro Pascal. Check out the image of the full cast, featuring John, above.

Could John’s appearance in this photo mean that his character will be more than periphery cameo appearance and will, in fact, hold a large role in the story of the sequel? Only a few more weeks until we find out, as Kingsman: The Golden Circle is slated for a September 22nd release. We really liked the first installment of the Kingsman series, and needless to say have high expectations of its follow-up, especially with such an impressive cast. Check out the latest trailer for The Golden Circle below.

