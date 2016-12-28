Little Known Facts About George Michael

Elton John Reportedly Will Perform At His ‘Beloved Friend’ George Michael’s Funeral

12.28.16 1 day ago 2 Comments

Elton John might perform at George Michael’s funeral, if reports from U.K. paper Metro are to be believed. The music icon and close friend of Michael’s will reportedly perform “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me,” his 1974 hit that he re-released as a duet with Michael in 1991.

Michael and John first performed the song together at Live Aid in 1984 and John joined him for another duet of the song at Michael’s famed Wembley concert in 1991. Due to the reaction to that performance, the duo re-released the song as a single.

John was among the many celebrities expressing shock at Michael’s passing on Christmas Day. In a post to his Instagram, he said that he was in “deep shock.”

“I have lost a beloved friend – the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist,” he wrote. “My heart goes out to his family, friends and all of his fans.”

According to those same reports from Metro, Michael is to be buried next to his mother Lesley in Highgate Cemetary in North London. They also claim that Michael will have two ceremonies laying him to rest, an intimate affair for friends and family and a larger event for fans. No date has been set.

