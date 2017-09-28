Dr. Dog’s Eric Slick Confronts President Trump And Hate On ‘Secrets,’ With Speedy Ortiz’s Sadie Dupuis

Dr. Dog’s Eric Slick put out a solo album called Palisades in April, and now he’s already back with more new music, this time in the form of a collaboration with Speedy Ortiz’s Sadie Dupuis, who provides guitar on “Secrets.” All proceeds from the song’s sale will benefit Beyond The Bars, a Philadelphia organization that helps make music accessible for incarcerated children.

Slick says he wrote the song after watching a news story about a Jewish real estate agent who had been victimized by Nazi hate groups in Montana, which inspired a lot of disdain in him for hateful people, including President Trump:

“It was horrifying and heartbreaking to watch. It made me fear for my Jewish family and friends. The lyrics of this song are decidedly vitriolic against anyone who thinks they have the privilege to hate for no reason, namely our current president and his followers. Keeping a secret about your identity is now a powerful and useful tool against those who want to bring you down.”

Slick also said that getting Dupuis involved in the track was pretty straightforward: He needed guitar, so he asked her for some, and here we are:

“After recording, I was thinking the song needed some guitar. Sadie Dupuis is a guitar genius and one of my favorite musicians, so I reached out. She graciously added a jaw-dropping guitar solo.”

