Ezra Koenig is a busy guy: Vampire Weekend is supposedly almost finished their next album, they’re playing their first live show since 2014 this year, it looks like there’s going to be another season of his Netflix cartoon Neo Yokio, he hosts his radio show Time Crisis on Apple Music’s Beats 1, and he wrote a new song for the Peter Rabbit movie, titled “I Promise You.”

Since James Corden voices the film’s titular character, he sings the song in the movie, but now, Koenig has shared his own demo version of the song, on which he sings this time. The track, which Koenig co-wrote with the movie’s director Will Gluck, has that signature Vampire Weekend airiness, led by Koenig’s vocals and a light, jaunty piano line. It’s a perfectly fun song for a movie about a mischievous rabbit, and apparently, a number of Vampire Weekend songs also fit that bill: “M79,” “The Kids Don’t Stand a Chance,” and “Cousins” are featured in the movie as well.

Corden’s version of the song was shared last week, and while it’s generally the same as the demo, it is slightly more developed, with more fleshed out instrumentation and clearer production.