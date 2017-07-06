Levi Manchak

Edmonton-based indie pop artist Jessica Jalbert, who goes by the alias Faith Healer, released her debut record Cosmic Troubles in 2015 and received a lot of critical acclaim. Now, she is finally relieving our anticipation with the announcement of a sophomore LP entitled Try ;). Today, she has shared an encapsulating lead single “Light Of Loving.”

“Light Of Loving.” is a strong lead for a new record. It is as experimental but also feels capable of being another indie rock favorite. It starts off in a sort of fuzzy cloud of Jalbert’s airy, yet singular vocal then builds to what seems to be a moment of enlightenment. The track was the product of a jam session Jalbert had with Renny Wilson. “We jammed on it for four hours and recorded the entire thing,” Jalbert recalls about the process. “By the time we were finished jamming, my hand hurt so badly I had to stick it in the freezer and ice it.”

If you’re wondering why Jalbert chose to include a winky face in the title of her sophomore record, she explained to Mint Records that “I always use that winky emoticon. I think it’s hilarious. I think it’s cheeky and fun, which is something I was trying to access a little more with this record.” This lead single, “Light Of Loving” is certainly an great entry point into what will undoubtedly be a fun adventure of a record for Faith Healer.

Check out the full tracklist for Try ;):

1. “Waiting”

2. “Light Of Loving”

3. “Might As Well”

4. “Sterling Silver”

5. “Such A Gemini”

6. “Try ;-)”

7. “2nd Time”

8. “Sufferin’ Creature”

9. “Best Saved 4 Last”

And here is the album artwork:

Mint Records

Try ;) is out September 8 via Mint Records. Preorder it here.