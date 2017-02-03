Faith Hill Found CNN Confusing Her With Faith Evans Very Funny

7 Things You Didn't Know About Tupac's Hit Em Up

john-gotty
Managing Hip-Hop Editor
02.03.17

Social media is a place where people notoriously make mistakes, and CNN had a doozy today. Luckily, it’s more funny than tragic, and we can all appreciate how hilarious it is that they mixed up country singer Faith Hill with Faith Evans, the R&B singer and widow of The Notorious B.I.G. The two Faiths are pretty far apart in musical style, to say the least.

CNN was simply trying to share the news Evans and B.I.G. currently have a duets album coming soon and the first single was recently released. But, when they went to share the news on Twitter, someone was either asleep at the wheel, or listening to “The Way You Love Me” in the background while working, because they tweeted out the message “Faith Hill is releasing an album of duets with The Notorious B.I.G, 20 years after his murder” along with a photo of Faith Evans and B.I.G.

Author Profile Picture
Living every kid's dream when it comes participating in conversations on hip-hop culture and sneakers.

