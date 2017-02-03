Getty Image

Everyone makes mistakes and CNN is no different. The news network made a doozy on social media on Friday, one we can all share a laugh about given how far they missed their mark by mixing up country singer Faith Hill with Faith Evans, the R&B singer and widow of The Notorious B.I.G.

CNN was simply trying to share the news Evans and B.I.G. currently have a duets album releasing soon, the first single having released recently. But, when they went to share the news on Twitter, someone was either asleep at the wheel or listening to “The Way You Love Me” in the background while working because they tweeted out the message “Faith Hill is releasing an album of duets with The Notorious B.I.G, 20 years after his murder” along with a photo of Faith Evans and B.I.G.

Faith Hill is releasing an album of duets with The Notorious B.I.G, 20 years after his murder https://t.co/AFZrE2RnjG pic.twitter.com/XBzxS8wejv — CNN (@CNN) February 3, 2017

Of course, Twitter users caught the slip-up immediately and were quick with the replies, eventually sending “Faith Hill” to the top of the trending charts.

@tweetgrubes @CNN mo money mo problems especially when you been waitin all day for sunday night — mike taddow (@taddmike) February 3, 2017

@ErickFernandez @CNN social media manager after they sent the tweet like pic.twitter.com/xS87h3daT0 — The Big Cue.Sea. (@quintin23) February 3, 2017

Hill actually ended up hopping in on the conversation, too. The singer took the gaffe in stride and even took the time to send out a playful response of her own. “This sounds awesome! 😀,” she wrote.

Now, for anyone curious on what a B.I.G.-Faith Hill collaboration could potentially sound like, we took the liberty of putting together a little mash-up sample, which actually has quite a bit of potential. That or we’re all a bit delirious at the end of a long work week.