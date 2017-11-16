Father John Misty’s Next Album Is Expected In 2018, And The Song Titles Are Outrageous

11.16.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Father John Misty does not stop working. Sure, he might fit in some jabs at Taylor Swift here or a beef with Ryan Adams there, but he’s a prolific songwriter who is determined to make a mark now that the world has their attention on him. And with his third album, the fantastic Pure Comedy, still freshly in the world, the indie musician is already planning his next release.

Speaking with NME, Misty (real name: Joshua Tillman) confided that his next album should be out in 2018, marking his third release in just the last four years. NME reports that the news is further confirmed in the latest issue of Uncut, with the artist also discussing some of his working titles for songs. Among the outrageous prospective titles: “Ouch, I’m Drowning,” “Dum Dum Blues,” “Mr Tillman, Please Exit The Lobby,” and “Well, We’re Only People And There’s Nothing Much We Can Do About It.”

But if the record sounds like his usual sardonic self, Tillman notes that it is actually a less cynical version of I Love You, Honeybear. He told Uncut:

“Most of this next album was written in a six-week period where I was kind of on the straits. I was living in a hotel for two months. It’s kind of about… yeah… misadventure. The words were just pouring out of me. It’s really rooted in something that happened last year that was… well, my life blew up. I think the music essentially serves the purpose of making the painful and the isolating less painful and less isolating. But in short, it’s a heartache album.”

The new album is said to feature ten songs and was produced by Foxygen’s Jonathan Rado. Tillman further sets the new material apart from his recent work by calling his last two albums “pretentious” and “squarely concept records.” No exact release date has been presently confirmed.

Around The Web

TAGSFATHER JOHN MISTYSub Pop Records

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP