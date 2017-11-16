Getty Image

Father John Misty does not stop working. Sure, he might fit in some jabs at Taylor Swift here or a beef with Ryan Adams there, but he’s a prolific songwriter who is determined to make a mark now that the world has their attention on him. And with his third album, the fantastic Pure Comedy, still freshly in the world, the indie musician is already planning his next release.

Speaking with NME, Misty (real name: Joshua Tillman) confided that his next album should be out in 2018, marking his third release in just the last four years. NME reports that the news is further confirmed in the latest issue of Uncut, with the artist also discussing some of his working titles for songs. Among the outrageous prospective titles: “Ouch, I’m Drowning,” “Dum Dum Blues,” “Mr Tillman, Please Exit The Lobby,” and “Well, We’re Only People And There’s Nothing Much We Can Do About It.”

But if the record sounds like his usual sardonic self, Tillman notes that it is actually a less cynical version of I Love You, Honeybear. He told Uncut:

“Most of this next album was written in a six-week period where I was kind of on the straits. I was living in a hotel for two months. It’s kind of about… yeah… misadventure. The words were just pouring out of me. It’s really rooted in something that happened last year that was… well, my life blew up. I think the music essentially serves the purpose of making the painful and the isolating less painful and less isolating. But in short, it’s a heartache album.”

The new album is said to feature ten songs and was produced by Foxygen’s Jonathan Rado. Tillman further sets the new material apart from his recent work by calling his last two albums “pretentious” and “squarely concept records.” No exact release date has been presently confirmed.