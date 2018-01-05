Premiere: Watch Father John Misty’s Web-Exclusive Austin City Limits Performance Of ‘Leaving LA’

01.05.18 3 hours ago

Last summer, Father John Misty performed at the Moody Theater in Austin, Texas for an upcoming episode of Austin City Limits (which airs on January 6th on PBS). The way these tapings usually work is the artist performs a full set, and then the broadcast shows some of the best songs. Now, Uproxx is premiering a web-exclusive video one of the performances that didn’t make the broadcast, “Leaving LA,” above.

Misty performed the emotional track on acoustic guitar, accompanied only by a string section. It’s hard to keep an audience’s attention for 13 minutes, but the rawness of “Leaving LA,” and this performance especially, make it possible.

“This is the only TV show you could get away with doing that song on,” he said of the performance… although technically, it didn’t make the TV show, which he probably didn’t know at the time.

