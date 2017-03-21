A Fan Hated Father John Misty’s Dancing So Much They Wrote A Letter To His Label

03.20.17 16 mins ago

Getty Image

Father John Misty is one of those artists who evokes a host of opinions and reactions in people. Some love him, some hate him, some love parts of his performance and hate other parts. One fan, who self-admittedly loves Father John Misty’s music, hated something else about his show so much that he wrote a letter to his label, Sub Pop Records about it. You can read the full text of the letter above, but the gist of the story is that this fan — and his wife — were so taken aback by Josh Tillman’s dance moves that they felt it ruined his show.

“I believe my wife said it best,” a fan named Charles wrote to Sub Pop founder Jonathan Poneman. “’His dancing is a cross between Philip Seymour Hoffman’s character in Boogie Nights and the serial killer in Silence Of The Lambs.’ If Mr. Tillman’s dancing is the result of a medical condition, I apologize.”

Not to worry though, Tillman certainly chooses his own dance moves with glee. He shared the letter himself on Facebook today, implying it didn’t really hurt his feelings much. Read the letter below:

