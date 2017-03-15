Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Father John Misty posted a video of himself unboxing the vinyl version of his upcoming album Pure Comedy today. And while the intricate artwork and reversible sky patterns that double as the record sleeves are worth seeing, the main draw of the video is Josh Tillman wiggling his eyebrows around like a slapstick Serge Gainsbourg.

In the video, through a series of grimaces and odd gestures, Misty shows that the album is covered in the same sort of artwork we’ve seen in the videos shared from the project and fans can choose between a rainbow-filled blue sky and vistas that appear to be on fire, depending on what mood they’re in.

The whole thing — from the packaging on down to Misty’s dramatic way of unboxing — is over-the-top and another example of Tillman at his weird best. Like everything Josh Tillman does under his Misty moniker, if you’ve already bought in, you’re going to love it.

Pure Comedy is out April 7 on Sub Pop. But you can hear album tracks “Two Wildly Different Perspectives” and the “Ballad Of The Dying Man” right now, and read up on the accompanying short film that Misty screened. Oh, and he’s also explained his new Taylor Swift lyric, for those who were wondering.