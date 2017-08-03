Father John Misty’s Latest ‘Pure Comedy’ Music Video Is A Stop-Motion, Dystopian Nightmare

Deputy Music Editor
08.03.17

Father John Misty is one of the most compelling figures in music today. Even though he’s recently decided to go dark on social media, that doesn’t mean he’s stopped trying to stir up conversation. Today, the artist formerly known as Josh Tillman shared a brand new music video for his Pure Comedy standout “Things It Would’ve Been Helpful To Know Before The Revolution.”

Directed by Chris Hopewell, the same auteur who created Radiohead’s “Burn The Witch,” and Run The Jewels’ “Don’t Get Captured” videos, Father John Misty’s latest visual presentation presents a sort of dystopian nightmare situation, presented in stop-motion animation. It’s about as out-there as you’d expect featuring a solitary figure pushing around a shopping cart of their belongings through a desolate landscape occupied only by roaches.

It’s not all gloom and doom however. FJM has decided to auction off the puppet you see in the video to benefit the Environmental Defense Fund. “Father John Misty’s new video is a powerful statement — a postcard from a world we never want to visit,” Eric Pooley, Senior Vice President at Environmental Defense Fund said. “That’s why EDF is proud to partner with Father John Misty, and why we work every day to catalyze the ‘visionaries among us’ who can help forge a better, more optimistic future.”

The first auction begins today, August 3rd and will run through August 13th. To donate, please visit Father John Misty’s official eBay page.

Watch the clip above.

