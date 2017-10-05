Father John Misty Honors Tom Petty With An Emotional Acoustic Cover Of ‘To Find A Friend’

#Tom Petty
10.05.17 47 mins ago

Following the death of Tom Petty, some of the greater performers in the music world have taken to the stage and poured their hearts out over a bevy of his classic hits and beloved deep cuts. Miley Cyrus performed “Wildflowers,” Fleet Foxes took a stab at “Don’t Come Around Here No More,” Wilco played “The Waiting,” The National took to Instagram to cover “Damaged By Love,” and Coldplay recruited R.E.M.’s Peter Buck for “Free Fallin’.” The volume of tributes is a testament to Petty’s influence, and the fact that it seems everybody is covering a different song shows how powerful his discography is.

Now it’s Father John Misty’s turn, and at his show at the Orpheum Theatre in Phoenix last night, he paid tribute to Petty with an acoustic cover of Wildflowers track “To Find A Friend.” Josh Tillman brings a slower pace to the tune, which made for a fittingly emotional and poignant tribute.

It’s not long ago that Petty himself was performing these songs on stage, since he only just finished his last tour little more than a week ago — revisit our review of his Wrigley Field concert here. Watch Father John Misty perform his cover of “To Find A Friend” above, and listen to Petty’s original studio version below.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Tom Petty
TAGSFATHER JOHN MISTYTOM PETTY

The RX

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 4 hours ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 5 hours ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 1 week ago
An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

09.26.17 1 week ago
Travis Meadows’ ‘First Cigarette’ Is The Height Of Country Myth-Making

Travis Meadows’ ‘First Cigarette’ Is The Height Of Country Myth-Making

09.25.17 1 week ago
Growing Up And Growing Older With Fleet Foxes

Growing Up And Growing Older With Fleet Foxes

09.25.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP