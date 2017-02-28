Father John Misty Announces His First Batch Of ‘Pure Comedy’ Tour Dates

Father John Misty has shared his first set of tour dates behind his upcoming album Pure Comedy. Misty has already shared a few previews of the album — which finds him going full Deep Thought and taking on life, the universe and everything — and it miraculously looks like he might pull it off in spite of the daunting premise.

Listen to “Two Wildly Different Perspectives” and “Ballad of the Dying Man” before checking out the tour dates below.

03/26 – Glasgow, UK @ 6Music Festival
04/12 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s
04/14 – Indio, CA @ Coachella
04/21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella
05/05 – Toronto, ON @ Royal Alexandra Theatre
05/06 – Toronto, ON @ Royal Alexandra Theatre
05/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
05/13 – Mayer, Arizona @ FORM Arcosanti Festival
05/15 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
05/24 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
05/26 – Burnaby, BC @ Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park
06/07 – Mexico City, MX @ Metropolitan Theatre
06/22 – 24 Oslo, NO @ Piknik I Parken Festival
06/23 – 25 – Ewijk, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole Festival
07/28 – 30- Niigata, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival
08/04 – 06 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival
08/31- 09/03 – Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival

If Misty isn’t coming near you on his worldwide jaunt, fear not. You can still catch a performance from Josh Tillman’s alter-ego when his makes his Saturday Night Live debut next month. Misty will perform songs from Pure Comedy while Octavia Spencer hosts on March 4. The new album is out on April 7 via Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.

