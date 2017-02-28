Getty Image

Father John Misty has shared his first set of tour dates behind his upcoming album Pure Comedy. Misty has already shared a few previews of the album — which finds him going full Deep Thought and taking on life, the universe and everything — and it miraculously looks like he might pull it off in spite of the daunting premise.

Listen to “Two Wildly Different Perspectives” and “Ballad of the Dying Man” before checking out the tour dates below.

03/26 – Glasgow, UK @ 6Music Festival

04/12 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s

04/14 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

04/21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

05/05 – Toronto, ON @ Royal Alexandra Theatre

05/06 – Toronto, ON @ Royal Alexandra Theatre

05/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

05/13 – Mayer, Arizona @ FORM Arcosanti Festival

05/15 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

05/24 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

05/26 – Burnaby, BC @ Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park

06/07 – Mexico City, MX @ Metropolitan Theatre

06/22 – 24 Oslo, NO @ Piknik I Parken Festival

06/23 – 25 – Ewijk, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole Festival

07/28 – 30- Niigata, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival

08/04 – 06 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

08/31- 09/03 – Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival

If Misty isn’t coming near you on his worldwide jaunt, fear not. You can still catch a performance from Josh Tillman’s alter-ego when his makes his Saturday Night Live debut next month. Misty will perform songs from Pure Comedy while Octavia Spencer hosts on March 4. The new album is out on April 7 via Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.