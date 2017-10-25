Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Based in Nashville, by way of Owensboro, Kentucky, Father Mountain’s debut album Apartment Living was a long time coming, and it will finally see the light of day this November. In their new video for “Hallelujah,” the second single from Apartment Living, the band performs in basements and garages, staying true to their DIY roots. The song is instantly gripping, with heavy muted chords anchoring the intro and an speed-picked lead.

“Hallelujah” is a song that has followed vocalist/guitarist Zane Martin for years, with the original version of the track written while he was still in college. “During the weeks we spent writing, it felt right to take a song that was integral to my (self-imposed and continuous) growing process and rewriting it, shifting the lyrical focus to be in retrospect of the original song. What resulted, to me, is a blending of our individual creativities and a song that is truly us.” Check out the video above.

Apartment Living is out 11/10. Pre-order it here and be sure to check out the band at any of the below dates.

12/02 Charleston, SC @ Big Gun Burger Shop & Bar

12/03 Richmond, VA @ Emilio’s

12/05 Newark, DE @ Hockey House

12/06 Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Showcase

12/07 Mahopac, NY @ Route 6 Taphouse

12/08 Brooklyn, NY @ The Gateway

12/09 West Haven, CT @ University New Haven

12/10 Winooski, VT @ The Monkey House

12/12 Elyria, OH @ Blank Slate