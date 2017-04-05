Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

On April 28, Feist is releasing her first album since 2011’s beloved Metals called Pleasure. Today, she has shared the second single, “Century,” off the upcoming album, to follow up the lead single “Pleasure.” Listen to “Century” above.

The track, which features a spoken word section from Pulp’s ever-cool, innovative Jarvis Cocker, has the same haunting, yet upbeat indie pop feel that Geist is known for. However, the addition of Cocker’s voice-of-god-like contribution proves that she is continually willing to experiment with her music. Add to that the abrupt ending of “Century” and the track builds more of the right kind of anticipation for Feist’s upcoming album.

Leslie Feist, aka Geist, was originally a member of renowned Canadian indie rock group Broken Social Scene, who recently played their first new song in years on Colbert.

Pleasure is out April 28, 2017 via Universal.

Here is a full list of dates for Heist’s 2017 international tour. Tickets go on sale April 6 at 10AM local time.

04/27 — Toronto, ON @ Trinity St. Paul

04/30 — Mexico, DF @ Teatro de la Ciudad

05/01 — Mexico, DF @ Teatro de la Ciudad

05/02 — Mexico, DF @ Teatro de la Ciudad

05/05 — Los Angeles, CA @ Palace Theater

05/06 — Los Angeles, CA @ Palace Theater

05/09 — San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore

05/10 — San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore

06/01 — Boston, MA @ Sanders Theater at Harvard

06/02 — Boston, MA @ Sanders Theater at Harvard

06/04 — Toronto, ON @ Field Trip Music & Arts Festival

06/07 — Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theater

06/10 — New York, NY @ Town Hall

06/11 — New York, NY @ Town Hall

06/14 — Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

06/15 — Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

06/17 — Eau Claire, WI @ Eaux Claires Festival

06/30 — Saskatoon, SK @ Saskatchewan Jazz Festival

07/02 — Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Jazz Festival

07/09 — Winnipeg, MB @ Winnipeg Folk Festival

07/22 — Wiesen, AT @ Out of the Woods Festival

08/04 — Katowice, PL @ OFF Festival

08/05 — Luhmühlen, GER @ A Summer’s Tale

08/10 — Oslo, NO @Oya Festival

08/11 — Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival

08/12 — Copenhagen, DK @ Haven Festival

08/14 — Brussels, BE @ Brussels Summer Festival (Place des Paleis)

08/19 — Winterthur, SWI @ Winterthurer Musicfestwochen