On April 28, Feist is releasing her first album since 2011’s beloved Metals called Pleasure. Today, she has shared the second single, “Century,” off the upcoming album, to follow up the lead single “Pleasure.” Listen to “Century” above.
The track, which features a spoken word section from Pulp’s ever-cool, innovative Jarvis Cocker, has the same haunting, yet upbeat indie pop feel that Geist is known for. However, the addition of Cocker’s voice-of-god-like contribution proves that she is continually willing to experiment with her music. Add to that the abrupt ending of “Century” and the track builds more of the right kind of anticipation for Feist’s upcoming album.
Leslie Feist, aka Geist, was originally a member of renowned Canadian indie rock group Broken Social Scene, who recently played their first new song in years on Colbert.
Pleasure is out April 28, 2017 via Universal.
Here is a full list of dates for Heist’s 2017 international tour. Tickets go on sale April 6 at 10AM local time.
04/27 — Toronto, ON @ Trinity St. Paul
04/30 — Mexico, DF @ Teatro de la Ciudad
05/01 — Mexico, DF @ Teatro de la Ciudad
05/02 — Mexico, DF @ Teatro de la Ciudad
05/05 — Los Angeles, CA @ Palace Theater
05/06 — Los Angeles, CA @ Palace Theater
05/09 — San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore
05/10 — San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore
06/01 — Boston, MA @ Sanders Theater at Harvard
06/02 — Boston, MA @ Sanders Theater at Harvard
06/04 — Toronto, ON @ Field Trip Music & Arts Festival
06/07 — Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theater
06/10 — New York, NY @ Town Hall
06/11 — New York, NY @ Town Hall
06/14 — Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
06/15 — Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
06/17 — Eau Claire, WI @ Eaux Claires Festival
06/30 — Saskatoon, SK @ Saskatchewan Jazz Festival
07/02 — Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Jazz Festival
07/09 — Winnipeg, MB @ Winnipeg Folk Festival
07/22 — Wiesen, AT @ Out of the Woods Festival
08/04 — Katowice, PL @ OFF Festival
08/05 — Luhmühlen, GER @ A Summer’s Tale
08/10 — Oslo, NO @Oya Festival
08/11 — Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival
08/12 — Copenhagen, DK @ Haven Festival
08/14 — Brussels, BE @ Brussels Summer Festival (Place des Paleis)
08/19 — Winterthur, SWI @ Winterthurer Musicfestwochen
