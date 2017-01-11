Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

With the announcement of their latest beautiful American Professional series, Fender has made a huge leap forward by envisioning the electric guitar to be an instrument that can transcend genre. The new series honors the classic Fender model, while still offering opportunities to a whole new generation of players.

In a statement, the Vice President of Fender’s Electric Guitars and Basses department Justin Norvell described the integrity of the new instruments:

“We are committed to evolving with artists as their musical expression diversifies. It’s our goal to give artists the tools they need to push the boundaries of their artistry in ways they never thought were possible. The American Professional series stays true to the integrity, quality and craftsmanship of legendary Fender designs, while incorporating more modern, player-centric features.”

To demonstrate the versatility of these new instruments, a few artists across a wide variety of genres have already gotten their hands on some of the models. Among the early adopters are Ty Dolla $ign, Guns ‘N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan, Mac Miller, Beatle offspring Dhani Harrison, and indie rockers Local Natives. So yes, guitar nerds will be thrilled, but it’s also refreshing to see a brand that has been such a huge part of the rock movement, and its innovation, stay open to the possibilities of what the future will bring in R&B, pop, hip-hop, and more.

In total, the launch of the new American Professional series will bring 16 U.S.-built models available in 11 colors, including three new brand new colors: Sonic Gray, Antique Olive and Mystic Seafoam. They cost between $1,399.99 – $1,599.99 and are currently available at local dealers, as well as on Fender’s website. Get a better look at the beautiful new series in the video above.