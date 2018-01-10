Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Today English pop outfit Field Music return with the second single from their soon-to-be-released sixth album, Open Here. You can hear “Time In Joy” above.

The song is a six minute explosion of unbridled pop perfection. Initially it builds upon a rhythm that’s not unlike a breath, with minimal piano and distant, sun-bleached synths pouring in from the periphery. Strings form a gorgeous wreath beneath the vocal line before the song unfurls into this colorful, weightless melody. It’s pop shot in luscious 4K.

“Time In Joy” arrives after lead single “Count It Up” debuted this past November.

In a press release, the band explained the motivations for making such a playful song:

“With some things that have been happening personally to us recently, and obviously the things happening in the wider world, there’s a kind of defiance in playfulness, and that’s what we were trying to capture with this song. It isn’t escapism, but it’s an attempt to confront those things with a deliberate sense of fun. Fun in the face of hardship. We set out to have a good time making this record, in spite of everything.”

Tracklist:

1. “Time In Joy”

2. “Count It Up”

3. “Front of House”

4. “Share a Pillow”

5. “Open Here”

6. “Goodbye To The Country”

7. “Checking On A Message”

8. “No King No Princess”

9. “Cameraman”

10. “Daylight Saving”

11. “Find A Way To Keep Me”

Open Here arrives on 2/2 via Memphis Industries. You can pre-order it here.