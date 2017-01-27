Firefly Music Festival Will Be Headlined By A Nobel Prize Winner

Getty Image

Firefly Music Festival just dropped its lineup for 2017 and one name in particular stands out. On the top of the poster next to your standard bone-throw to rock fans (no disrespect to Muse) and the requisite appearance by the world-dominating Chance The Rapper is none other than recent Nobel Prize winner Bob Dylan.

The surprises don’t end there. Down in the smaller fonts, you’ll find everyone from Icelandic rockers Kaleo to a set from Kesha that might just be a chance to hear some of that new music we’re all waiting on. Firefly is all over the map with Busta Rhymes and Franz Ferdinand sharing space with DJ Jazzy Jeff and Sunflower Bean.

Firefly snagging Dylan is a clear move to try and compete in a world where Coachella has already won on the star power front. And it’s wildly varied line-up will help it pull in a wider range of fans. Theoretically, attendees can jump from Weezer to T-Pain and back via The Shins. This fest looks unexpectedly awesome and apparently fan-curated. Check out the full line-up poster up below.

Firefly Music Festival

Firefly runs from June 15-18 in Dover, DE. Tickets go on sale on January 27 at 1 PM EST and can be snagged here.