Firefly’s 2018 Lineup Is Led By Eminem, The Arctic Monkeys, Kendrick Lamar, And The Killers

01.11.18 1 hour ago

Firefly Music Festival

It’s not music festival season yet, but it is festival lineup announcement season. We’ve already seen the bills from Coachella, Bonnaroo, Governor’s Ball, and Boston Calling, and now the Firefly Music Festival has revealed that its lineup has one thing in common with the aforementioned fests (and just about every other North American festival this year): Eminem is headlining.

The other top-billed artists who will be heading to The Woodlands in Dover, Delaware between June 14 and 17 are Kendrick Lamar, The Killers, and The Arctic Monkeys. The latter group hasn’t released a new album since 2013’s AM and hasn’t performed live since 2014, so perhaps this means there’s something new on the way from the UK rockers.

There’s plenty of talent elsewhere on the lineup poster, including SZA, Logic, Lil Wayne, MGMT, Odesza, Alt-J, Foster The People, Chromeo, Portugal. The Man, Martin Garrix, Royal Blood, Vance Joy, Jimmy Eat World, Warren G, Lauv, Lucy Dacus, Trippie Redd, and a DJ set from Mike D. Overall, the lineup is filled with the usual festival lineup mainstays.

Tickets for Firefly are set to go on sale tomorrow (Friday, January 12th) at 10 a.m. ET, with “special one-day pricing” available until 11:59 a.m. ET on Friday.

