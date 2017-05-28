Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The city of Manchester has shown some great resilience in the days following the horrifying attacks on an Ariana Grande concert that left 22 dead. While Britain has been put on higher alert following the attack, the city won’t let itself be beaten by fear or hatred for those who attacked. Aside from opening their hearts to those affected immediately after the attacks, the city has shown unity and latched onto the Oasis hit “Don’t Look Back In Anger” as a rallying cry.

The citizens of Manchester first evoked the song at the vigil that took place shortly after the bombings. It was quite the spontaneous moment that truly spoke volumes about the city, something that was replicated on Saturday night during the first concert in the city since the deadly bombing.

50,000 people singing don’t look back in anger, gave me goosebumps pic.twitter.com/enNUwqC8rR — Aston (@KingKozak) May 27, 2017

I'm 1.5miles from Old Trafford with the windows shut but I can hear @thecourteeners and the crowd belting out Don't Look Back In Anger — Helen Pidd (@helenpidd) May 27, 2017

The Courteeners brought plenty of emotion with them to the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground, performing to a sold-out crowd of hometown fans that seemed ready to have a good time. The band closed the show with the Oasis cover, doing the band proud with the help of the 50,000 fans in attendance. But even before the music started playing, the band set the tone for the evening with frontman Liam Fray reading the poem The Bees Still Buzz by Ryan Williams: