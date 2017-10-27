Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Crack-Up is a gorgeous album (if our review is to be believed, which it is) and a triumphant comeback for Fleet Foxes after not having released an album since 2011’s Helplessness Blues. Now that the band is back in full swing, they took to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last night to give a stirring and melodic performance of Crack-Up highlight “Fool’s Errand” (which also has a pretty surreal video).

Speaking of live Fleet Foxes footage, the band recently shared a web-exclusive performance video of “I Am All That I Need / Arroyo Seco / Thumbprint Scar,” shot during their stop at The Knockdown Center in Queens, New York earlier this year, which was filmed for the band’s Live From The Artists Den special. The group is also releasing a Record Store Day Black Friday-exclusive EP, The Electric Lady Session, which features a few performances that were recorded a few days before Crack-Up was released. A few videos from that performance, of songs that won’t be on the EP, have also found their way online.

Revisit our review of Crack-Up here, find our review of Fleet Foxes’ recent Hollywood Bowl concert here, and listen to the Celebration Podcast episode that discusses the return of 2000s indie rock here.