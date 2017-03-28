Mother-and-Son Folk Duo Madisen Ward & Mama Bear | Uncharted: Power of Dreams

You Can Hear Fleet Foxes’ New Album Before It Comes Out At These Intimate Shows

03.28.17 39 mins ago

Getty Image

Fleet Foxes are dropping their first album since 2011’s Helplessness Blues on June 16. Fans who have waited this long can probably hang on forCrack-Up until then, but just in case they can’t the band are offering an opportunity to hear the album prior to its release at intimate venues in the Northwest. The band have announced four shows in Montana, Washington and Oregon in May.

In addition to providing a listen to new album material before it drops on Nonesuch, these sets are likely to be the smallest of the tour, which leans heavily toward arenas and festivals. Check out the new dates below:

05/15 — Missoula, MT @ The Wilma
05/16 — Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
05/18 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
05/19 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox at the Market

Robin Pecknold knows that we can’t all make it to the Northwest to watch his band figure out their new material, so he’s been busy posting snippets of the new songs to his Instagram. In addition to several clips from band practice, there’s a video of Walkmen drummer Matt Barrick behind a kit, which might signal who will replace Josh Tillman now that he’s doing his own thing. Check those out below:

Matt Barrick !

Matt Barrick !

😂

😂

Band practice

Band practice

Band practice

Band practice

If you do get to see them live, let us know if that first chord was worth the wait.

