After Phish Covered Fleet Foxes, The Folk Group Returned The Favor

Phish are currently in the midst of their much-balyhooed “baker’s dozen” set of concerts in Madison Square Garden. As is their predilection, during the course of the fifth show of that run, the jam-rock icons decided to do something a little unexpected by opening up that performance with a totally a capella rendition of Fleet Foxes’s song “White Winter Hymnal” from the group’s self-titled 2008 album.

Needless to say, Fleet Foxes, and the group’s front man Robin Pecknold who called the performance “so wild” on Instagram, were so bowled over by Phish’s cover of their song, that they repaid the favor during their show last night in Maine. The folk rockers decided to break out into an admittedly ramshackle version of Phish’s “Bouncing Around The Room.” Pecknold sang the track with only the lightest of accompaniment for a few moments, before announcing to the gathered crowd, “This one we’re about to do, this is a Phish song,” then launching into, what else, but “White Winter Hymnal.”

It’s always pretty cool to see two different sets of artists from entirely different generations and backgrounds play around with each other’s music. And honestly, it doesn’t get much more disparate than Fleet Foxes and Phish.

You can watch Fleet Foxes tribute to Phish in the video above.