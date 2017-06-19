Fleet Foxes Made The ‘Third Of May’ Huge And Bright For Their ‘Late Show’ Performance

Contributing Writer
06.19.17

A light show isn’t the sort of thing that you’d expect from Fleet Foxes, given the pastoral and easy-sounding albums that made them famous. But their latest album Crack-Up is something grander and more ambitious. The sound got larger and more confrontational, and it looks like their stage show came along for the ride.

During a performance of their single “Third Of May” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Robin Pecknold and friends still strummed and harmonized. But the flourishes in the song and the crashing of the drums were met with matching light cues coming from jagged rock structures that loomed behind the band. Give it a watch up top.

Whether or not the set pieces will follow them around on tour — or if they just wanted to take a moment in the national spotlight to remind everyone how much GUTS ruled — remains to be seen. But you shouldn’t let that stop you from diving headfirst into their latest release, which Pecknold described as “a balm” and “a reprieve” for listeners while our own Steven Hyden remarked on how surprisingly pretty it is.

It’s certainly worth several listeners and maybe picking up some tickets, Aggro Crag-inspired lighting rig or no.

Around The Web

TAGSCrack-UpFLEET FOXESTHE LATE SHOW

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

06.16.17 3 days ago 11 Comments
2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

06.15.17 4 days ago
On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

06.15.17 4 days ago
Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

06.15.17 4 days ago 6 Comments
Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

06.13.17 6 days ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

06.13.17 6 days ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP