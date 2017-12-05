Fleet Foxes Extend Their ‘Crack-Up’ Tour Well Into 2018

Shawn Brackbill

During the promotional cycle for their new album Crack-Up, Fleet Foxes have proved that they’re a must-see live band. They nailed their appearance on The Late Show (and their second time around too), their The Electric Lady Session EP is an engaging live approach to a few album tracks, and their performance at The Hollywood Bowl a few months ago was amazing.

The good news is that today, the band announced they’re going to let the good times roll by extending their tour well into next spring: Aside from a few breaks, they’ll be busy pretty much constantly between now (they’re in Norway tonight) and July.

Check out the new tour dates, and a behind-the-scenes tour video the band shared last month, below.

12/05/2017 — Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene

12/06/2017 — Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene

12/30/2017 — Lorne, Australia @ Falls Festival

12/31/2017 — Tasmania, Australia @ Falls Festival

1/01/2018 — Byron Bay, Australia, @ Falls Festival

1/03/2018 — Melbourne, Australia @ Palais Theatre

1/06/2018 — Fremantle, Australia @ Falls Festival

1/09/2018 — Auckland, New Zealand @ Powerstation

1/11/2018 — Wellington, New Zealand @ Opera House

1/14/2018 — Singapore, Singapore @ Esplande Theatre

1/16/2018 — Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia @ KL Live

1/18/2018 — Tokyo, Japan @ Zepp DiverCity

1/19/2018 — Osaka, Japan @ Big Cat

3/01/2018 — Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor

3/02/2018 — Saint Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

3/03/2018 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando

3/04/2018 — Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach

3/06/2018 — North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts

3/09/2018 — Jackson, MS @ Thalia Mara Hall

3/10/2018/2018 — Memphis, TN @ Cannon Center for the Performing Arts

3/11/2018/2018 — Mobile, AL @ Soul Kitchen

3/12/2018/2018 — New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater

5/21/2018/2018 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

6/30/2018-7/7/2018/2018 — Roskilde, Denmark @ Roskilde Festival

7/12-14/2018/2018 — Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool Festival