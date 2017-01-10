It’s a credit to Bret McKenzie and Jemaine Clement that over the course of their two seasons of Flight Of The Conchords on HBO, the duo performed a variety of musical styles, and managed to nail them all. Much as how the musicianship of Weird Al Yankovic and his band is often overlooked, Flight of the Conchords are both funny and talented musicians. In honor of our foremost Kiwi songwriters, here are the best Flight of the Conchords songs.
“Bowie”
In one of the best Flight of the Conchords episodes, Bret is repeatedly visited by the spirit of David Bowie, as portrayed by Jemaine. It all culminates in a song devoted to pondering what exactly would go down if Bowie was in space. It includes, but is not limited to, using his nipples to transmit data back to Earth. This song essentially caps their debut full-length album, followed only by a 22-second little wisp called “Au Revoir.”
Am I the only one that seriously can’t stand their songs? The show was hysterical, especially their manager and Kristen Schaal but their music just isn’t funny to me.
Yes.
Yes
Ignoring what is arguably the greatest song ever put to film : SHE’S SO HOT – BOOM
YES!!!
My sister and I were always partial to “The Tape of Love”. Bret going full Michael Bolton on some of the dumbest lyrics ever.
I feel like what made them hilarious in the first place was totally lost on their tv show. It blew my mind when I first saw them take the stage as two folk singers with two acoustic guitars and then start singing non-folk songs and having rap battles and whatnot. That was a huge component to what made their songs funny.
When they rerecorded them for the tv show in the styles they we’re ‘meant’ to be, the songs just became not-very-funny hip hop songs.
Every now and then their album of studio songs will cycle through on my ipod and it always bums me out.
I have always enjoyed “Jenny”
Albi, The Racist Dragon.
Get your hand off my tail, you’ll make it dirty.
Loved that one too!
How were Sugalumps and Too Many Dicks on the Dancefloor left off this list? “Too many misters, not enough sisters…”
Definitely going to try to catch them when they tour the US later this year(if it really happens– no dates yet as far as I can tell)– Hiphopopotamous vs. Rhymenocerous is amazing.
I wasn’t much of a fan of the music. Inner City Pressure was probably the one song that I laughed out loud at – and that’s not even made it on the list!
“Too Many Dicks” and “Fashion is Danger” were great.
There’s..too many mutha uckas, uckin’ with my lissst. My best songs list.
I would like to do six with Brit in my bid.