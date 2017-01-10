What The Westworld Finale Means For Season 2

01.10.17 27 mins ago 16 Comments

It’s a credit to Bret McKenzie and Jemaine Clement that over the course of their two seasons of Flight Of The Conchords on HBO, the duo performed a variety of musical styles, and managed to nail them all. Much as how the musicianship of Weird Al Yankovic and his band is often overlooked, Flight of the Conchords are both funny and talented musicians. In honor of our foremost Kiwi songwriters, here are the best Flight of the Conchords songs.

“Bowie”

In one of the best Flight of the Conchords episodes, Bret is repeatedly visited by the spirit of David Bowie, as portrayed by Jemaine. It all culminates in a song devoted to pondering what exactly would go down if Bowie was in space. It includes, but is not limited to, using his nipples to transmit data back to Earth. This song essentially caps their debut full-length album, followed only by a 22-second little wisp called “Au Revoir.”

