Watch Florence Welch And The xx Perform Their Glitchy, Delicate ‘You’ve Got The Love’ Remix Live

Contributing Writer
03.16.17

Florence Welch joined The xx on stage to perform a remix of “You’ve Got The Love” live during last night. The in-person performance of the Jamie xx remix was part of the band’s Brixton residency “Night + Day.” And that thumping you hear is either Jamie’s drum sounds or a festival promoter kicking themselves really hard for not doing this first.

The xx are currently touring behind their warm new album I See You, and if you somehow missed out on that release you can get a quick primer on their new direction via their single “Say Something Loving” and its nostalgic music video. They’re bringing more than mainstream indie royalty like Welch along for the ride as well. The trio gave over the opening slots to some incredible artists blending electronic textures and R&B.

Some of their shows will feature a set from Sampha, the long-gestating singer who just released his excellent solo debut Process. Other nights will showcase Kelela — who hasn’t released a full-length album since 2013’s Cut 4 Me, but have you heard that album? It’s worth catching her live even now (and tracks like “Rewind” off of her Hallucinogen EP and its flashy music video prove that she’s a star).

