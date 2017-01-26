Flying Lotus’ Grotesque ‘Kuso’ Film Was Too Much For Sundance

01.26.17 53 mins ago

Flying Lotus‘ new movie Kuso was too gross for Sundance attendees. According to accounts of the movie’s screening, many attendees up and left the experimental producer’s gross-out futuristic horror flick. And hearing the descriptions of key scenes, it’s hard to blame them.

According to The Verge, Kuso features shots of an erect penis being mutilated, a man having sex with a talking boil (and that boil attempting to talk with a mouth full of semen), and a cockroach emerging from George Clinton’s ass, Here’s how the website describes the steady stream of people deciding they’ve had enough.

“Anecdotally speaking, watching fellow moviegoers leave one by one was like witnessing a real-time trigger-warning test. A large chunk of the audience left my screening early, when a boil-covered woman choked a man with a strap until he covered half her face with semen that looked like a muted version of Nickelodeon slime. But the walk-outs continued in a consistent stream up to the final scene.”

FlyLo said that the reports of walk-outs were overblown on Twitter.

He then went on to say that his next film will be a science-fiction movie in the vein of the notoriously freaky Alejandro Jodorowsky film The Holy Mountain. That Flying Lotus thinks he has an even weirder level to reach should scare us all.

