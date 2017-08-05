Foo Fighters Jammed With Perry Ferrell On ‘Mountain Song’ During Their Marathon Lollapalooza After Show

#Lollapalooza #Foo Fighters
Deputy Music Editor
08.05.17

Last night, shortly after Blink-182 and The Killers officially shut down Grant Park in Chicago for the second day of Lollapalooza, Foo Fighters stormed the stage at the legendary Metro club, a stone’s throw away from Wrigley Field, for a marathon, three-and-a-half hour long set filled with classics, deep cuts, and new songs from their upcoming album Concrete And Gold. “Tonight we’re gonna try and break our record for longest show ever,” front man Dave Grohl told the crowd from the outset. “I hope you brought comfortable shoes”

I happened to be there, and can tell you it was one of the fiercest, most energy-packed sets of music I’ve had the pleasure to witness in person. The band opened with “Aurora” and over the course of the night, and into the wee hours of the morning, managed to bust out about 32-different cuts over the course of the night, including all-time hits like, “The Pretender,” “Learn To Fly,” “My Hero,” and the set closer “Everlong.” They also played some incredible covers of songs by AC/DC, the Rolling Stones, David Bowie and Queen, and the Faces.

Midway through the show, they decided to treat the crowd to a surprise, bringing out Lollapalooza founder, and Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Ferrell for a special performance of that group’s monstrous “Mountain Song.”

You can watch the Foos play “Mountain Song” with Perry Ferrell in the video above and peep the eye-popping setlist below.

Set List
“Aurora”
“Run”
“All My Life”
“Times Like These”
“White Limo”
“Learn to Fly”
“The Sky Is a Neighborhood”
“Something From Nothing”
“The Pretender”
“Big Me”
“Cold Day in the Sun”
“Congregation”
“La Dee Da”
“Walk”
“These Days”
“My Hero”
“Skin and Bones”
“Dirty Water”
“Rope”
“Arlandria”
“Sunday Rain”
“Mountain Song” (with Perry Farrell)
“Monkey Wrench”
“This Is a Call”
“I’ll Stick Around”
“Miss You” (The Rolling Stones)
“Under Pressure” (Queen/David Bowie)
“Stay With Me” (The Faces)
“Breakdown” (Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers)
“Best of You”
“Let There Be Rock” (AC/DC)
“Everlong”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Lollapalooza#Foo Fighters
TAGSfoo fightersjanes addictionLOLLAPALOOZAPerry Ferrell

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 23 hours ago 4 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 4 days ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 5 days ago 13 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 1 week ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP