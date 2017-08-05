Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Last night, shortly after Blink-182 and The Killers officially shut down Grant Park in Chicago for the second day of Lollapalooza, Foo Fighters stormed the stage at the legendary Metro club, a stone’s throw away from Wrigley Field, for a marathon, three-and-a-half hour long set filled with classics, deep cuts, and new songs from their upcoming album Concrete And Gold. “Tonight we’re gonna try and break our record for longest show ever,” front man Dave Grohl told the crowd from the outset. “I hope you brought comfortable shoes”

"Tonight we're gonna try and break our record for longest show ever, so I hope you brought comfortable shoes" – Dave Grohl @foofighters pic.twitter.com/ipmk9tpr6x — Corbin Reiff (@CorbinReiff) August 5, 2017

I happened to be there, and can tell you it was one of the fiercest, most energy-packed sets of music I’ve had the pleasure to witness in person. The band opened with “Aurora” and over the course of the night, and into the wee hours of the morning, managed to bust out about 32-different cuts over the course of the night, including all-time hits like, “The Pretender,” “Learn To Fly,” “My Hero,” and the set closer “Everlong.” They also played some incredible covers of songs by AC/DC, the Rolling Stones, David Bowie and Queen, and the Faces.

Midway through the show, they decided to treat the crowd to a surprise, bringing out Lollapalooza founder, and Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Ferrell for a special performance of that group’s monstrous “Mountain Song.”

.@foofighters just brought out Perry Ferrell and now they're destroying the building with "Mountain Song!" pic.twitter.com/d4tyt1SpIp — Corbin Reiff (@CorbinReiff) August 5, 2017

You can watch the Foos play “Mountain Song” with Perry Ferrell in the video above and peep the eye-popping setlist below.

Set List

“Aurora”

“Run”

“All My Life”

“Times Like These”

“White Limo”

“Learn to Fly”

“The Sky Is a Neighborhood”

“Something From Nothing”

“The Pretender”

“Big Me”

“Cold Day in the Sun”

“Congregation”

“La Dee Da”

“Walk”

“These Days”

“My Hero”

“Skin and Bones”

“Dirty Water”

“Rope”

“Arlandria”

“Sunday Rain”

“Mountain Song” (with Perry Farrell)

“Monkey Wrench”

“This Is a Call”

“I’ll Stick Around”

“Miss You” (The Rolling Stones)

“Under Pressure” (Queen/David Bowie)

“Stay With Me” (The Faces)

“Breakdown” (Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers)

“Best of You”

“Let There Be Rock” (AC/DC)

“Everlong”