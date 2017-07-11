Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Dave Grohl and the rest of the Foo Fighters looked pretty old in their “Run” video, but the age demonstrated in that clip doesn’t even compare to where the band performed last night. Yesterday, the Foos touched down at the Odeon of Herodes Atticus, a stone theater at the Acropolis in Athens, Greece that was built in the year 161 AD (while much of the rest of the Acropolis was built in the fifth century BC, nearly 2,500 years ago). To make their performance at the 1,856-year-old venue extra special, the group debuted a brand new song titled “Arrows,” from their upcoming album Concrete And Gold.

The track is pretty standard Foo Fighters fare, starting with a relatively tame verse before exploding into a big, epic, guitar-and-Grohl-scream-driven chorus. At this point, it feels like we’ve already heard a ton of Concrete And Gold, since aside from “Arrows” and “Run,” the band has also performed “The Sky Is A Neighborhood,” “Sunday Rain,” “Lah Dee Dah,” and “Dirty Water.”

As NME notes, the concert was filmed for Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith’s PBS series Landmarks Live in Concert, which makes sense given the amazing location, so expect to hear this full set live at some point in the future.

Watch Foo Fighters perform “Arrows” above.