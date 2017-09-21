Instagram

“Carpool Karaoke” is the simplest and strangest viral sensation, and it’s showing no sign of slowing down. For those unfamiliar, James Corden’s long running bit from The Late Late Show was recently turned into Carpool Karaoke: The Series, putting even more celebrities and musicians in a car rigged with intense camera gear, where they drive around and sing, with a new episode airing every Tuesday on Apple Music.

The latest edition of Corden’s Late Late bit — not the Apple Music version — comes alongside none other than the Foo Fighters, hopping in the car to ride around Los Angeles and sing (scream?). In addition to singing along with some classics like “All My Life,” “Best Of You,” and “Learn To Fly.” The band was also sure to show their rocking enthusiasm for their new album Concrete And Gold, singing a little bit from the new release.

In between songs, the group shares a few tales about Grohl’s broken leg and some bits about how the band initially got together in the aftermath of Nirvana’s end, including coming “full circle” after Nate Mendel revealed he first jammed with the group using a karaoke machine. Despite being in an SUV and not a stadium, Dave Grohl doesn’t allow the smaller venue deter him from his natural front man alter ego, screaming at his band mates and the invisible audience the same way he would a crowd of thousands.