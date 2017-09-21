Dave Grohl Is Still A Mega Frontman During Foo Fighters’ ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Appearance

#James Corden #Foo Fighters
09.21.17 32 mins ago

Instagram

“Carpool Karaoke” is the simplest and strangest viral sensation, and it’s showing no sign of slowing down. For those unfamiliar, James Corden’s long running bit from The Late Late Show was recently turned into Carpool Karaoke: The Series, putting even more celebrities and musicians in a car rigged with intense camera gear, where they drive around and sing, with a new episode airing every Tuesday on Apple Music.

The latest edition of Corden’s Late Late bit — not the Apple Music version — comes alongside none other than the Foo Fighters, hopping in the car to ride around Los Angeles and sing (scream?). In addition to singing along with some classics like “All My Life,” “Best Of You,” and “Learn To Fly.” The band was also sure to show their rocking enthusiasm for their new album Concrete And Gold, singing a little bit from the new release.

In between songs, the group shares a few tales about Grohl’s broken leg and some bits about how the band initially got together in the aftermath of Nirvana’s end, including coming “full circle” after Nate Mendel revealed he first jammed with the group using a karaoke machine. Despite being in an SUV and not a stadium, Dave Grohl doesn’t allow the smaller venue deter him from his natural front man alter ego, screaming at his band mates and the invisible audience the same way he would a crowd of thousands.

Around The Web

TOPICS#James Corden#Foo Fighters
TAGScarpool karaokeConcrete And Goldfoo fightersjames corden

What Unites Us

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 2 days ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 6 days ago 11 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 1 week ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 weeks ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP