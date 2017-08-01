Getty Image

Legendary alt-rock group Foo Fighters aren’t letting the fact that they aren’t performing at Lollapalooza this year stand in the way of getting in on the festivities. Today, in a shocking announcement, the band revealed that they’ve scheduled a special, one-off concert at the intimate Metro in Chicago, the night of the festival’s second day on August 4.

Surprise! See you at @metrochicago Friday, 8.4.17. Tickets on sale today at 11am local time. https://t.co/DImaofin2h pic.twitter.com/6qi6kxEcI5 — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) August 1, 2017

If you didn’t pick up your ticket from the Metro promptly at 11 AM, sadly, your best chance of gaining entry into this particular show lies in the more expensive secondary market. Tickets sold out almost the instant they went live on the site.

The Foos one-night stand at the Metro recalls the band’s forays into the smaller club scene in and around the US that they undertook around the release of their expansive, multi-part HBO documentary series Sonic Highways back in 2014. Rather than play the Metro around that time, the band decided to perform a surprise gig at Cubby Bear in the Windy City. I personally caught them at the Showbox in Seattle and it was incredible.

Of course, if you weren’t able to nab a ticket to this show, you can still try and make it out to Lollapalooza. The lineup this year is pretty great too, featuring Lorde, Arcade Fire, and hometown hero Chance The Rapper.