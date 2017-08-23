Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

As the rock world looks forward to the new Queens of the Stone Age album — drops this Friday — one of that band’s former member is here to remind everyone that he can also, in the immortal words of Bob Dylan, play f*cking loud.

On Wednesday, Foo Fighters released the second single from their upcoming album Concrete and Gold, “The Sky Is a Neighborhood.” Described by frontman Dave Grohl as “the biggest thing sonically that we’ve ever done,” the booming, stomping track made its live acoustic debut in May. The video is filled with a bevy of supernatural elements, and features both of Grohl’s daughters Violet and Harper.

“One night I was lying out looking up at stars,” Grohl said about the song. “Just imagining all of these stars as places that have life on them as well, and I decided that the sky is a neighborhood, that we need to keep our shit together in order to survive in this universe full of life. But I had no music yet. I just had the title. So everyday I would walk around, kind of humming this thing in my head.”

Eventually, Grohl and the rest of the band nailed the track, and “I thought, ‘OK now we have an album. This is it and we’re done’… As were mixing, I realized that we’d actually done what we set out do: to make this gigantic Foo Fighters record but with Greg Kurstin’s sense of jazz and melody and arrangement, something that we’d never done before.”

You can watch the Grohl-directed music video above.