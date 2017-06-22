Watch The Foo Fighters Live Debut Of A Thunderous New Track Called ‘Sunday Rain’

#Soundtrack Of Summer 2017
Contributing Writer
06.22.17

Another day, another glimpse as to what Sgt. Pepper played by Motorhead sounds like. Foo Fighters premiered a new song from their upcoming album Concrete And Gold during a set at Lucavsala in Riga, Latvia. “Sunday Rain” is led by Taylor Hawkins, with a melody that sounds a bit like countrified “Stairway.”

The new track goes in a million different directions over the course of its nearly six-minute run-time. There’s the meat-and-potatoes stomp that drives the front half of the song, some chugging fills that might help to explain Dave Grohl conjuring up Lemmy’s ghost and a muzak-y and mellow breakdown in the song’s fourth minute. It closes with a minute of honest-to-goodness bar band shreddery and contains more than a few psychedelic flourishes. It should be a mess but somehow it all works. Maybe the universe just wants to be nice to Dave Grohl. Give it a listen up top.

“Sunday” is the third song we’ve heard from the Foos upcoming album, following the blues-y cut “The Sky Is A Neighborhood” and the all-ages asskicker “Run.”

Concrete And Gold is out on September 15, which should give us plenty of time to prepare for the fact this ranking of every Dave Grohl album might get all shook up.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Soundtrack Of Summer 2017
TAGSfoo fightersSoundtrack Of Summer 2017

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

06.16.17 6 days ago 16 Comments
2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

06.15.17 7 days ago
On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

06.15.17 1 week ago
Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

06.15.17 1 week ago 9 Comments
Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

06.13.17 1 week ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

06.13.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP