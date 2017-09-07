Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The inexorable march toward the release of Foo Fighters next album Concrete And Gold continues. Today the band have offered up another new taste from that release, a dramatic, power-ballad style rocker titled “The Line.” The song begins quite softly while lead singer Dave Grohl describing “truth,” as a “dirty black cloud coming out of the blue.” Moments later the guitars swing into fully, razor sharp fury, peaking with some pain-fueled screams from the front man through the choruses.

Concrete And Gold is shaping up to be one of the true landmark albums set to drop this fall. From the smattering of singles that the Foos have given us thus far, it’s clear that they’ve lost none of their chops in the year that they took off and retreated from the spotlight.

What’s more, the array of guest stars, like Paul McCartney and Justin Timberlake, that Grohl has enlisted to appear on the record seems to have invigorated the project throughout. Fun fact: It turns out that JT is a huge Foos fan and personally asked Grohl if he could lend a hand on the album. “We’d drink whiskey in the parking lot,” Grohl told Rolling Stone. “He was really, really cool. Then the night before his last day, he says, ‘Can I sing on your record? I don’t want to push it, but — I just want to be able to tell my friends.’ ”

You can check out the band’s new single “The Line” above.