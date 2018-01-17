Forecastle

Held in Louisville, Kentucky, Forecastle Music Festival is now in its 16th year as a major American music event. But even with its longevity, the fest has managed to fight off urges of looking like every other music festival. With its 2018 lineup, Forecastle is still distinctly Kentuckian, deftly mixing country, rock, hip-hop, and pop for a music festival that in a lot of ways displays a similar taste as Uproxx’s music section.

Topping the bill will be Kentucky native Chris Stapleton, along with iconic indie rock outfits Arcade Fire and Modest Mouse, but below that, you’ll find many of the artists that Uproxx has been hyping for the past couple years: The War On Drugs, Jason Isbell, Father John Misty, Courtney Barnett, Hiss Golden Messenger, Kurt Vile, Vic Mensa, and White Reaper. Rounding out the bill are the likes of Jenny Lewis, Margo Price, Houndmouth, T-Pain, Vance Joy, Punch Brothers, and Jimmy Eat World.

Forecastle is set to take place from July 13th-15th at Louisville’s downtown Waterfront Park, with three-day passes starting at a very reasonable $149.50. Tickets go on sale this Friday at the Forecastle website.

For those who are a little more flush, VIP offerings include exclusive viewing areas, expedited entry, air-conditioned lounges, and some swag. And new this year is a Yacht Club which is pretty much how it sounds, boasting access to the Mary M. Miller Steamboat and Boathouse. All in all, it sounds like a pretty great time.