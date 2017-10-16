Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Radiohead are one of the most prolific, genre-defining, rock bands of the past 25 years. With so many classic records to their name — including our own Steven Hyden’s pick for the best album of the last 20 years, OK Computer — it was practically a shoo-in that they would secure at least a nomination for induction to the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in their first year of entry. Just don’t tell that to the panel on Fox News’s late-night program the Greg Gutfeld Show, who offered their own, groan-inducing contrarian take on the band.

One of the pundits in particular, Kat Timpf, took major exception to Radiohead’s recent nomination, while allowing that the band will probably make it into the Rock Hall because, “it’s about fame, and not talent.”

“I don’t even like them,” Timpf added, “but the kind of guys that I like have to be three things: strange, malnourished, and sad. Those guys always like Radiohead, so I’ve been having to pretend to like Radiohead for years to get these men, even though the music is just elaborate moaning and whining for ringtone sounds. You know what, if that’s not fame and power that will get me to do that for someone else, then I don’t know what is.”

So there you have it, Radiohead are a collection of strange, sad, malnourished Brits who make ringtone sounds. Another insightful bit of wisdom from the fine folks over at Fox News. Maybe Ted Nugent will finally get his due the next go-around?