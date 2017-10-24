Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It didn’t seem like a ton of people had an issue with Radiohead being included among the 2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame nominees, but one notable group of naysayers were the folks on Fox News’ The Greg Gutfeld Show. Kat Timpf didn’t seem to think the group earned their nomination and called their fans “strange, malnourished, and sad.”

It seemed like Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood put the nail in this narrative’s coffin with his funny Twitter bio retort a few days ago, but when Timpf returned to Gutfeld this weekend, the host couldn’t help but revive the conversation by jokingly suggesting that Timpf dress up as a Radiohead fan for Halloween. As the conversation continued, Gutfeld dropped a hot Radiohead/Coldplay take:

“You know, Radiohead is a fine band, but they stole everything from Coldplay. […] Radiohead is the poor man’s Coldplay.”

For the record, the two bands have long been compared to each other, since they both emerged as UK alternative rock bands at around the same time, and the groups have addressed the perceived “rivalry.” When asked in 2012 which band is better, guitarist Jonny Buckland responded, “Radiohead. No, I mean really, they are. They are great.”

Historically, Radiohead has been slightly less diplomatic about this topic: In a 2001 interview, Thom Yorke was asked, “How [do] you guys feel about the fact that bands like Travis, Coldplay, and Muse are making a career sounding exactly like your records did in 1997,” and he shouted out before the question was finished, “Good luck with Kid A!”

Watch the moment play out in the video above, starting at around the 36:10 mark.